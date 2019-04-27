Ruffled feathers

A chara, – We describe the behaviours of seagulls in urban areas as uncivilised and dangerous and demand proper public administration response to reduce seagull populations (Letters, April 24th).

What if seagulls could write letters? Would they describe our treatment of the planet as short-sighted and dangerous?

Would they demand proper public administration response to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and other human activities, such as tropical deforestation?

Would they request that we stop removing free fish from the oceans?

Luckily for us seagulls can’t write letters. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.