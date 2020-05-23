RTÉ Home Hub School is top of the class

Sir , –We write to pay tribute to the superb RTÉ Home Hub School programme hosted by múinteoirí Ray, John and Clíona.

Between us we have 40-plus years of teaching in the higher education sector. However, the very different challenge of home schooling our children (seven and five) during the pandemic has become all too apparent. Home Hub has been a great addition in our efforts. It is clever, engaging, interactive and so unproblematically Irish. We enjoy it as much as the kids. For example, the segment on Tom Crean (Kerry’s Antarctic explorer), the story of Countess Markowicz (brilliantly told through Lego by a Sligo primary school), and the difference between fact and opinion (the latter should be compulsory viewing for adults in the era of fake new) all are examples of superb educational television.

Moreover, that Irish is so naturally threaded through each programme gives a real sense of a vibrant language, one that our children are engaging enthusiastically with for the first time in our English-speaking home.

Congratulations to everyone involved. It does make you feel like you are part of something bigger. – Yours, etc,

Prof KIERAN

McEVOY, MRIA,

Dr MAEVE McCUSKER,

Belfast.