RTÉ election debate

Sir, – Michael McDowell is wrong in his assertion (Opinion & Analysis, January 29th) that the moderator of the RTÉ Claire Byrne Live Leaders’ Debate “lent credence” to the claim that it is arrogant of any party to refuse to consider coalition with Sinn Féin. The Sinn Féin leader made this claim and it was Claire Byrne’s job to put it to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and seek a response, which she did entirely appropriately and fairly. His suggestion that the programme did not seek a straight answer on the question of Sinn Féin’s attitude to the Special Criminal Court is also unfair and wrong. – Yours, etc,

DAVID NALLY,

Managing Editor,

RTÉ Current Affairs,

Montrose,

Dublin 4.