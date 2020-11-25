RTÉ and the Covid guidelines

Sir, – I suggest to finalise this matter that Miriam O’Callaghan should interview David McCullagh on Prime Time on the subject and vice versa. – Yours, etc,

S McDONOGH,

Limerick.

Sir, – In the last few days there has been considerable criticism of people neglecting social distancing guidelines in Dublin and Cork. I don’t know why this is so. I am sure those people, just like the high-profile RTÉ presenters, are now deeply sorry for their actions and, if given the opportunity, would be happy to apologise “unreservedly”! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I do not think RTÉ presenters need to be “above reproach”. They just need to comply with the advice. Just like the rest of us! – Yours, etc,

LIZ O’DONNELL,

Lucan,

Co Dublin,

Sir, – “Did nobody stop to think” is a question posed by columnist Miriam Lord (Sketch, November 21st) in relation to RTÉ personnel who were recently exposed as having contravened Covid-19 guidelines.

However, the explanation given by some of those involved, a lapse or error of judgment, would imply that their actions were not taken without due consideration, although it is unclear why wearing a mask or maintaining adequate social distance should require any “judgment”. No doubt it is easier to use such a cliché than to admit, simply, having done something wrong.

Perhaps a mitigating factor for those involved might be the possibility that they have become infected by prolonged contact with a certain category of evasive interviewees who suffer from chronic inability to admit when they are wrong. – Yours, etc,

DENIS CONLAN,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – The failure of some RTÉ broadcasters not to practise social distancing at an impromptu retirement gathering must not go unpunished. I suggest that they be forced to watch a minimum of six hours of RTÉ television per day for two weeks as a suitable sentence. – Yours, etc,

DES BRODERICK,

Rosslare Strand,

Co Wexford.