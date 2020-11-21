RTÉ and social distancing

Sir, – One hopes that the participants in the notorious RTÉ maskgate affair will consider their positions (“RTÉ presenters apologise after social distancing breaches”, News, November 20th). One presumes, as a minimum, that they will recuse themselves from any programme discussing the case of Seamus Woulfe. – Yours, etc,

PADDY O’FLYNN,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Given the resignations, and forced resignations by those who attended a Golf dinner during the summer, surely those in RTÉ who flaunted social distancing requirements in such a public way should similarly consider their positions, or be compelled to resign? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN NOLAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Ah no, I have to be seeing things. Our lecturers-in-chief, none wearing masks or practising social distancing, gathered together at a farewell event for a colleague! – Yours, etc,

HELEN NOONAN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6 .

Sir, – Will there be a media frenzy of sanctimonious outrage and howling for resignations by Miriam, Dobbo and David McCullough? But sure that’s “different.” It was “just” an informal gathering and a brief lapse in “judgment,” social distancing, and mask-wearing. The public can’t go to funerals, but in RTÉ informal gatherings don’t count.We’re all in this together but some of us are more in this together than others. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD E McDONNELL,

Ardee,

Co Louth.

Sir, – As a result of the golf function in Galway, some people were forced to resign positions as a result of intense media pressure. Now that some of those who posed the difficult questions at that time find themselves in the same position. Should the same intense pressure be applied to them? Or is it a case of it’s the same, only different? – Yours, etc,

CATHAL O’DONNELL ,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – As a Irish emigrant living 7,000 miles afar, I find it incredible to see top RTÉ presenters having to grovel for forgiveness after taking a goodbye picture with a respected colleague. It’s a sad existence if we expect human instinct to be replaced by robotic indifference in these uncertain times. – Yours, etc,

ROSS McENTAGGART,

Manila,

The Philippines.

Sir, – Since the beginning of the pandemic we have seen a plethora of politicians and now broadcasters apologise unreservedly for breaking Covid-19 protocols. Perhaps had they been more reserved in their activities, such public apologies would not have been necessary. – Yours, etc,

SORCHA KEANE,

Dublin 15.