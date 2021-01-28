RTÉ and salaries of presenters

Sir, – Why does RTÉ insist on announcing what its presenters used to earn a year or two ago? Given that we’ve been told they’ve taken pay cuts, wouldn’t it make more sense to tell us what they earn now? Or have some of them just taken embarrassingly small cuts, so it is easier to kick that awkward can down the road? Or perhaps it is all part of RTÉ’s fondness of repeats and old news? Maybe now we can all claim immunity from paying the licence fee this year on the bases that we paid it last year? – Yours, etc,

MARY O’CARROLL,

Lavey, Co Cavan.