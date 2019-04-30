RTÉ and climate change

Sir, – Further to the article by John Gibbons “Media failing to highlight climate change ‘meteor’” (Opinion & Analysis, John Gibbons, 26April 26th), the RTÉ Global Affairs series What in the World? has consistently highlighted climate change issues.

Featured countries have included Tuvalu, Mali, Bangladesh, Malawi, Greenland and Tanzania.

Climate change is also dealt with in the forthcoming What in the World? series. In Death and Life in Somalia, filmed in Luuq, close to the Ethiopian and Kenyan borders, internally displaced people fleeing from the effects of war and climate change tell how both have upended their lives.

Welcome as Philip Boucher-Hayes’s documentary due to air in November is, it is not RTÉ’s “first climate documentary in years”, as asserted. – Yours, etc,

PEADAR KING,

Presenter/Producer

What in the World?,

Cork.