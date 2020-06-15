Royal times

A chara, – I saw the heading Meghan Markle and the British royal family and immediately concluded that this was not an article for me (“Meghan Markle’s exile stands as permanent rebuke to royal family”, Opinion & Analysis, June 10th). I can never remember who’s who in the British royal family and find its comings and goings of little interest. However, I noticed a glancing reference to Monty Python, one of the great creations of British comedy, and got drawn in. I’m glad I did. Anne Harris’s exploration of royalty, loyalty and racism was both an epiphany and an epistle for our time. – Is mise,

LIAM KENNEDY,

Belfast.