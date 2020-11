Sir, – On three occasions in the Dáil proceedings on Tuesday, the Tánaiste was mistakenly referred to as Taoiseach. Even during a grilling, Leo Varadkar comes up smelling of roses! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Can we please just all agree on the term Táinseach? – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount, Dublin 4.