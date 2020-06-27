Rotating position

Sir, – This whole quest for a new government would have a lot more credibility if Micheál Martin announced that he is recommending that Leo Varadkar remain as taoiseach until the new year. I am sure Mr Martin will be a very good leader. Just not right now.

If there was ever a time when we needed continuity in at least one area of our lives, this is it.

We need the people who have brought us this far to continue doing their jobs and safely take us further. – Yours, etc,

LULU CLEARY,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.