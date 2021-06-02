Rosslare to Waterford rail line

Sir, – Wexford County Council wishes to tear up the rail line between Rosslare and Waterford and to turn it into a greenway.

I must make it clear that this line only closed about 12 years ago and it should not be considered abandoned; that only happens after 50 years or more.

This line has a future as it is the link between Rosslare and Waterford and further afield.

Ferry sailings into Rosslare have increased significantly in recent times and this rail line could be of great value in terms of the onward transportation of goods.

I also wish to point out that on a section of this line we have the Barrow Bridge, which has an opening span for shipping to travel towards New Ross. This a magnificent structure which is unique in Ireland.

Irish Rail seems to want to open this bridge and leave it in that position. I would note that there is a preservation order on that structure which means that it must be left in its proper alignment, ie closed to shipping and operating for rail traffic. This bridge is also in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

I say, therefore, hands off our rail line! – Yours, etc,

DENIS NORTH,

(Retired signalman

Irish Rail),

New Ross,

Co Wexford.