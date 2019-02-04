Sir, – It was interesting to note the latest utterance from Irish Ferries regarding its disastrous 2018, and the plans to drop the Rosslare to France route for 2019.

Having previously claimed that this decision was based on customers’ preference to sail from Dublin (no survey has ever been produced), it is now blaming the National Transport Authority for its interpretation of EU regulations. Who will get blamed next? Could it be their own customers who had the gall to moan about their poor treatment during the WB Yeats fiasco?

The only ones who are being punished, in all of this, are those loyal clients who sailed from Rosslare to France all these years with few or any complaints. – Yours, etc,

DAVE WRIGHT,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.