Ross’s road safety measures

A chara, – It was only in 1875 that parliament passed an Act to prevent the cruel practice of using child chimney sweeps. We look back at that age and wonder how they could accept the use of children to clean chimneys as normal.

In Ireland, 24,255 people have died on the Irish roads since the recording of fatalities began in 1959. A further 80,866 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads since 1977.

I suspect that in 200 years’ time people will look back at our age and wonder why our politicians considered road traffic safety measures as controversial. (Minister would prefer election to Ross road Bill”, December 19th) – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.