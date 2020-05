Sir, – Tell Rory McIlroy to keep his mouth shut (“Rory McIlroy takes a swing at Donald Trump”, Sport, May 15th). You people don’t like bold Americans like the president! That boldness has kept your part of the world from speaking German.

We love our president and he is getting more popular with each passing day.

You people keep trying to knock him down but good old Donald just keeps on winning! Trump 2020! – Yours, etc,

ALAN SOYER,

Oviedo,

Florida, US.