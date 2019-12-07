Sir, – Since they recognise him as their Master, it is unfortunate that the courts system cannot find even a humble way to accommodate the rulings of Edmund Honohan, there being “no room on their website” (Front page, December 6th). It may be worth checking if they can squeeze into another virtual legal space, such as the King’s Inns website, for example. Though I suppose, given the time of year, it’s probably inevitable that there’ll be no room at the Inns. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.