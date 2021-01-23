Rolling out everything

Sir, – Canon James Moriarty wonders what we did before we started “rolling things out” (Letters, January 21st). Well, we just introduced them. Of course, as we “roll out” one thing we have to “phase out” something else. We don’t keep in touch with our friends and family anymore; we have to “reach out” to them. Nowadays our politicians have to “step up to the plate” and hopefully “get to first base” (few of them do either), whereas before they were simply expected to get on with it. However, perhaps we should be thankful that our American friends have long since dispensed with “swell”, even though I’m not sure if the replacement “awesome” is much better. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN COSTELLOE,

Rochestown,

Cork.

Sir, – I cannot but agree with Canon James Moriarty that our language is changing. Nowadays we are inundated with “impact”, whereas once we were merely “affected”. I can remember when an impact was a simple “thud”. I am indeed badly impacted. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE CAHILL,

Tullamore,

Co Offaly.

Sir, – The most overused phrase at present has to be “It is what it is”! As if what it is could be anything other than what it is! – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.