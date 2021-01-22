Rolling out everything

Sir, – Canon James Moriarty writes about how language is changing (Letters, January 21st). Whenever I hear that a sportsperson has picked up an injury I wonder why they picked it up in the first place, and why not put it back down again. And what is a heads-up? – Yours, etc,

JUNE HURLEY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I laughed when I first heard people using the term “going forward”, but now I can’t stop myself from using it, and I can’t even remember what I used to say in its place. – Yours, etc,

FINBAR KEARNS,

Piercestown,

Co Wexford.