Sir, – Every day I read about services of some kind being “rolled out”.

It’s an expression I had never heard until about 10 years ago, except in the song about barrels.

Disturbingly, I can’t even remember what we did before we started rolling everything out – did we push them out, pull them out, carry them out, send them out or bring them out?

How language changes, and how quickly we forget how we used to speak! – Yours, etc,

Canon JAMES

MORIARTY,

Dublin 4.