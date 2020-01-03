Sir, – I refer to Liam Doran’s letter of January 2nd. Iceland does indeed have many similarities to Ireland, with the minor exceptions of course of a population of only 339,000, no land border or no known terrorist organisations. It is also a member of Nato, has foreign troops stationed on its soil and has a formal defence pact with the United States, all forbidden by our Constitution.

Furthermore, Iceland has only 730 police, so presumably Ireland should now sack over 14,000 gardaí?

Mr Doran is quite correct in his assertion, however, that Iceland does indeed have more ice than Ireland. – Yours, etc,

CATHAL BERRY,

Portarlington,

Co Laois.

Sir, – I refer to Liam Doran’s call for a “serious talk” about the need for a military in this country. Mr Doran’s comparison with Iceland (a full Nato member with a fraction of Ireland’s population) is flawed.

His call for a conversation on the role of the Defence Forces has some merit, however, and this may occur soon, if recent proposals on a “Commission on the Future of Defence” materialise.

In a modern state, defence is the ultimate guarantee of freedom. Security is the bedrock on which a society’s cultural, social and economic achievements are built. Defence underpins Ireland’s security as well as the promotion of the State’s strategic interests in the international environment.

Mr Doran asks me to back up my point regarding the high level of trust in our Defence Forces in my article “We have reached a ‘point of truth’ regarding the Defence Forces” (Opinion & Analysis, December 31st). The quote is from the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) Public Sector Trends 2019, which states that “Ireland is the third highest country in Europe with regard to level of trust in the army, with a score of 83 per cent”, and “this category had the highest European average trust score of all the public services surveyed”.

Mr Doran might well agree that this positive public sentiment could change should the Defence Forces ever emulate other public-sector bodies in taking industrial action for better pay and conditions of service. – Yours, etc,

Comdt CONOR KING,

General Secretary,

Representative Association

of Commissioned Officers,

Citywest.

Dublin 24.

A chara, – While I strongly support Liam Doran’s call for a “serious talk about the need for a military in this country,” his belief that “we don’t need a military” is questionable, at best.

Tensions are rising in Europe and across the world once again. As the US and the UK – the two main pillars of our security – turn inwards, attacks on European democracies are increasing. Has Mr Doran forgotten the Russian invasion of Crimea, the crippling cyber attacks against Estonia, or the internet-based interference in European and US elections?

Furthermore, as the internet cables that are critical to trans-Atlantic trade and security increasingly come ashore in Ireland, we are becoming an ever-more attractive target for those who wish to harm the West.

In these increasingly dangerous times, we need a properly funded, well-trained military more than ever. We must be able to defend our strategic position between Europe and America.

As such, I cannot accept Mr Doran’s suggestion that we follow Iceland’s example – unless he means ending neutrality and joining Iceland as fellow Nato members.

In the 21st century, when nation attacks nation through the internet, and the former protectors of democracy are in retreat, that is the “serious talk” we need to have. – Is mise,

RORY CROTTY.

Cambridge,

Massachusetts.

Sir, – Liam Doran’s comments are, I am sure, sincere and well intended.

However, they reveal a lack of knowledge and understanding of the role of the Irish military that is widespread in our society.

Comparisons with Iceland are not valid. Iceland has no army because it is under the protection of the strongest military armed forces in the world. By a defence agreement dating from 1951 with the US, revised in 2006, the US armed forces are charged with the protection of Iceland, in return for exercise rights in Icelandic waters.

Moreover, Iceland is a member nation of Nato with the added protection of its mutual defence clause.

Finally, in an agreement with Norway, thousands of Icelandic men and women have trained and served with the Norwegian armed forces over the years, ready to serve in a future Icelandic army, if so required.

Iceland’s defence is well catered for.

Unfortunately, Ireland’s is not.

I agree with him that we need to have a serious discussion on having the military, but such discussions need to be based on informed debate. – Yours, etc,

Col DORCHA LEE,

(Retired),

Navan,

Co Meath.