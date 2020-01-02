Role of the Defence Forces

Sir, – Conor King makes a lot of points about how the Defence Forces are not properly funded, and so on (“We have reached a ‘point of truth’ regarding the Defence Forces”, Opinion & Analysis, December 31st).

He says that the Defence Forces are the most trusted public-sector organisation, without quoting any sources.

Mr King wants to see a fully funded military at a time when we don’t need a military.

Many countries, such as Iceland, have no standing army anymore. Iceland does have a coast guard. Iceland and Ireland are quite similar geographically, except for the ice.

As we enter the second decade of the 21st century, we need to have a serious talk about the need for a military in this country. – Yours, etc,

LIAM DORAN,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.