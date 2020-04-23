Role of Independent TDs

Sir, – As a member of the Regional Group of independents, I take exception to the tenor of an article by Kathy Sheridan (“Independent TDs need to wake up to the reality of running the country”, Opinion & Analysis, April 22nd) regarding our positioning with respect to framing a programme for government! As a new TD for Waterford, a member of the Regional Group, and someone who has experience within the SME sector, which supports 70 per cent of jobs in this country, I support our group’s call for accelerated impetus into developing a programme for government and a new administration.

The challenges facing our country, our people and our political leadership are immense. But the status of being non-party TDs does not preclude us from some understanding of the social, fiscal, economic and political challenges that lie ahead. We too, despite obvious journalistic reservations, can comprehend a financial statement, we can consider possible mitigation policies, and can interrogate to a fair degree future strategic planning, if transparently offered and engaged on! We are available to such purpose – that others decide to slow-walk such a process is not within our gift to accelerate!

Perhaps critical media analysis of all the political parties’ motivations and posturing would serve the public understanding and political narrative to a far greater degree? To ignore the present positioning of Independents is to ignore that political change is on offer, if we are respected and included.

MATT SHANAHAN TD,

Leinster House,

Dublin 2.