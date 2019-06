Sir, – It is not clear why Scotland is interested in Rockall claims right now. I wonder what lies beneath? Is it just a fishy tale or a gas story? – Yours, etc,

ANGELA TUNNEY,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – If the UK is telling us that Rockall is British on account of its proximity to their country, I imagine they must be getting ready to vacate Las Malvinas any day now. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DUNNE,

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford.