Sir, – The suggestion by Anna Strahan that climate change will resolve the Rockall issue is a useful one in the longer term (Letters, June 20th).

The most extreme estimates put the rate of increase in sea levels at almost one centimetre per year, while the rock in question is just over 17 metres tall.

So around the year 4000 the problem might go away.

And, of course, we all know that fishing requires great patience. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.