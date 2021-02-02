Rock on, Tommie

Sir, – I read your article about Tommie Gorman’s forthcoming retirement in April (Gerry Moriarty, News, January 29th).

Some reporters just strike a chord that stays with you. Tommy has been the face of observation, clarity and empathy on matters North of the Border, both on radio and television, for a long time.

What I plan to do is listen very carefully, between now and April, to his wise words, and thereafter to miss him very much indeed. Thank you, Tommie! Back to the studio. – Yours, etc,

HEATHER

ABRAHAMSON,

Dublin 14.