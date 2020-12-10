Roads and trains

A chara, – Dr John Doherty (Letters, December 9th) tells only half the story of your columnist David McWilliams’s proposed high-speed train network (Opinion, December 5th).

If Dublin/Derry costs €42 billion, then Belfast/Dublin/Cork will be another €78 billion, making the total bill €120 billion.

Given the experience of the National Children’s Hospital, we can double that to €240 billion, which is approximately the gross national product.

Your columnist optimistically concludes that, “money will not be the impediment but lack of vision might be”. – Is mise,

WALTER GOE,

Dublin 6.