Roads and trains

Sir, – David McWilliams (Opinion, December 5th) imagines a high-speed (320km/h) train from Dublin to Derry.

The cost of HS2, the high-speed line joining London to Manchester and Leeds, is €212 million per kilometre.

For the 200km from Dublin to Derry, the bill would be an astonishing €42 billion, or more than a million euro for each of the 40,000 families in Derry.

Can we have the A5 Derry to Dublin expressway road, promised in the 2006 St Andrews Agreement, completed while we’re waiting for the train? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.