Roads and regional development

Sir, – Your article (News , October 15th) that the long-awaited Castlebar-Westport road has got the green light is surely a sign that an election cannot be far away!

The fact that it will cost approximately €200 million is neither here nor there. – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I am delighted for the people of Westport (population 6,198) and Castlebar (population 12,068) that they will soon enjoy a major €200 million new road. Meanwhile Cork city (population 210,000) and Limerick city (population 94,000) are still waiting for a connecting motorway. – Yours, etc,

ROGER FLACK,

Coolamber,

Currabinny,

Co Cork.