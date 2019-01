Sir, – It quickens the pulse to see so much talent spread over ten categories (“50 people to watch in 2019: Ireland’s hottest young talent”, January 5th), but one is struck by the continuing absence, as a category, of science.

Perhaps The Irish Times could run a separate article on the accomplishments and promise of our young stars in maths, physics, chemistry, biology and the rest. – Yours, etc,

GARRET A FITZGERALD,

Philadelphia.