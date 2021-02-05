Rising ire at property prices

Sir, – I read with interest and rising ire the article “Ranelagh terrace ticks young professional buyer boxes for €895,000” (Property, February 3rd). What industries would the “young professionals” in the market for this property be working in, pray tell? Not public servants or HSE employees, in any case. I referred to myself and my partner as “young professionals” in emails seeking rental properties in Dublin in 2018. Rising rents and colossal creche fees made it untenable for us to remain in the capital, despite our so-called good pensionable jobs, and we fled for the hills in 2019. – Yours, etc,

MARY McDONAGH,

Cleggan, Co Galway.