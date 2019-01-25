Rising cost of children’s hospital

Sir, – Hearing and reading about the cost overruns and delays caused by wanting the perfect children’s hospital reminds me of this story.

There was a farmer who was looking for the perfect cow to buy. He went from market to market searching for the perfect cow but would always find fault with the cows he was looking at. He didn’t like the cow’s colour, the ears were too flat, the tail too short or the shoulders were too small.

This went on for over a year with no perfect cow being found.

If he had just started with a calf, it would be a cow by now. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DEVITTE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.