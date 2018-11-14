Ripped jeans and future fashions

Sir, – The fashion statement called “ripped jeans” has been with us for sometime now. Often the rips are no more than slits. However, I notice that in many instances the rips are so wide, that there is nearly as much leg, knee and thigh on show as there is trouser material.

Considering this, it struck me that not so long ago in this country, not to have an arse in your trousers would have been regarded as distinctly “uncool”.

Given current trends, could it be that in the not too distant future, the arseless trousers will be a must have for fashionistas. – Yours, etc,

PETER McDONALD,

Delgany,

Co Wicklow