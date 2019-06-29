Rio Grande deaths

Sir, – “Given our own history, Europe should show compassion to people escaping these brutal situations” (Caoimhe de Barra, Letters, June 28th).

Given our own national history Ireland should be giving a little leadership in Europe on this issue; instead of its usual lip service, hand-wringing, crocodile tears and pleading. We are as good as the ever-lowering average on this issue: even as the number of stateless people tops 70 million in our globalised, corporate apartheid, gated Fortress Europe.

The road to Hell is still being paved with platitudes. – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN FLINTER,

Headford,

Co Galway.