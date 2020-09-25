Sir, – Further to Ronan McGreevy’s account of the reprisals that followed the Rineen ambush (An Irishman’s Diary, September 22nd), the reprisals were mainly the work of British soldiers from the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Scots not the Black and Tans.

The article states that, “Five people were killed that day in revenge for Rineen.” Seven local people were killed in the British army reprisals. PJ Linnane (21) was murdered in Ennistymon and eight-year old Norah Fox was killed in Lahinch. – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIG ÓG Ó RUAIRC,

Meelick, Co Clare.