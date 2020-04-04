Rights and duties

Sir, – Recent letter writers worry about the loss of individual human rights as we focus on public duty (April 3rd).

But if we are to have rights, there must be duties. Rights only exist in our heads until others are prepared to act dutifully in regard to those rights. Whatever about the philosophical complexities, in practice, rights are made real when we accept the corresponding duties.

The protection of our individual rights and a commitment to our duties to others are inextricably linked. – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.