Sir, – All children and young people in Ireland have the right to education.

This right is protected under the Constitution.

In addition, the Education Act 1998 requires the Government to make sure that everyone living in the State is guaranteed “a level and quality of education appropriate to meeting the needs and abilities of that person”.

The right of all children to a primary school education is also enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989).

I believe parents, teachers, and unions need to emphasise the legal and constitutional right of children to an education in our demands to Government for the necessary resources to ensure children and staff can return to school safely.

Otherwise we risk a situation where we create a “lockout” and shut down schools while we wait for a cure or a vaccine that may never appear. – Yours, etc,

KAREN MAYE,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.