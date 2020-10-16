Right and wrong

A chara, – I was disappointed to read the term “alt-right” used in Fionn McRedmond’s piece about conspiracy theories (“Covid-19 pandemic the perfect breeding ground for conspiracy theories”, Opinion & Analysis, October 15th).

This term was recently popularised by the far-right to make them sound more palatable to society, and tap into a sense of anti-establishment feeling.

There is no difference between the far-right and the alt-right, and in a time of increasing polarisation, I don’t think The Irish Times should be helping their recruitment efforts by accepting the rebranding exercise of a group of extremists.

Call them what they are – the far-right. – Is mise,

DANIEL CROWELL,

Hasakeh,

Syria.