Richard Dawkins and Brexit

Sir, – I see Richard Dawkins thinks that Brexit is like a religion (Arts & Ideas, September 11th).

That perception may be true of the Brexiteers, especially when you consider their conviction that they can refuse to pay the €39 billion to the EU and expect favourable terms in return.

That’s a naive belief in life after debt. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – Perhaps Prof Richard Dawkins is right and Brexit does indeed resemble a religion. If so, the Brexiteers will require their sacrificial victim. And it could well be Northern Ireland. – Yours, etc,

ELLEN MAGUIRE,

Dublin 2.