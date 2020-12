Sir, – The new lockdown reminds me of a rhyme from childhood referring to the need to dress up for church. “Janey Mac, me shirt is black, what’ll I do for Sunday? Get into bed and cover your head and don’t get up ’til Monday”. I think the new mantra might be to get into bed, cover our heads, and don’t get up until it’s all over. – Yours, etc,

TONY

CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.