Rewriting Christmas hymns

Sir, – I must take issue with Fr Desmond O’Donnell’s view that the time has come to eliminate or rewrite most Christmas hymns because their words are “holy smoke” to the modern generation (“Most Christmas hymns meaningless, says priest”, News, December 21st).

It would be far more relevant and helpful in fostering a younger congregation had he addressed the “hot air” generated by rambling, abstract and sanctimonious sermons that pour forth from the altar on a weekly basis.

At least Christmas hymns are characterised by tradition and heritage and are sung to highly enchanting music. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.