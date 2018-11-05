Reviving a ferry service at Dún Laoghaire port

Sir, – In the wake of the collapsed deal to turn the harbour terminal building Dún Laoghaire into a digital innovation hub, the terminal should be used for what it was designed and built for.

Brexit will pose challenges for all ports. The reality is that there will be some sort of checks and controls on the movement of goods and people travelling to and from Ireland and the UK. The necessary facilities are in place at the Dún Laoghaire terminal complex, if required.

Stena Line’s closure of its ferry service in 2014 devastated the harbour financially and brought to an end the historic route first started in 1835. The harbour and town has not recovered from the loss of capital and people since.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, now the custodians of the harbour, should consider inviting expressions of interest from ferry operators to provide a seasonal ferry service to and from the port.

I would also appeal to Shane Ross, who, as Minister, has overall responsibility for national ports policy, tourism and sport, to establish a working group in cooperation with Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council, Fáilte Ireland and local business groups to explore the possibility of re-establishing a ferry service at Dún Laoghaire port.

The best way to preserve the harbour is to establish a working harbour for people to travel, sail and engage in associated water sports, leisure and recreation.

A timely initiative as we move on from celebrating the Dún Laoghaire harbour’s bicentenary. – Yours, etc,

Senator VICTOR BOYHAN,

Leinster House,

Dublin 2.