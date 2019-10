Sir, – I note in your Editorial on Dublin Bus routes (October 28th) that although a large number of revisions have been made to the redesign of the routes and that “just 5 per cent of customers now having to change buses” the NTA is now to engage in another round of consultations.

At this rate the 5 per cent could come down to zero eventually and the whole process could be back where it started! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray, Co Wicklow.