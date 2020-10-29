Revealing mother and baby home records

Sir, – Desmond Fitzgerald (October 28th) has no difficulty in attributing motives to me when I argued that women who resided in mother and baby homes were guaranteed confidentiality (October 27th). This guarantee needs to be honoured, unless the woman gives her permission. Many women have happily done so, some have not. Confidentiality is the bedrock of any professional relationship and the State must protect the rights of all its citizens.

Likewise, Mr Fitzgerald accuses me of seeking to protect the people who operated the mother and baby homes because of fear that they might lose their current assets. My concern is not related to their material goods, but to their right to a good name. I am not arguing for “secrecy” but for due process for all the citizens concerned. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Co Tipperary.