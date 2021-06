Sir, – Eugene Tannam (Letters, June 18th) objects to “reunification” as a descriptor for the undoing of partition. Presumably he accepts that Ireland was a single administrative and geographical unit under British colonial rule. As partition is by definition the division of a previously unified territorial entity, the ending of partition is also by definition a reunification. Those speaking of reunification in this debate are therefore correct. – Yours, etc,

PAUL LAUGHLIN,

Doire.