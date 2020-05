Sir, – There’s much talk about protocols on “returning to work” at the moment. My heartfelt observation is that, for most of us, it’s not a question of returning to work. We have been working very hard, and very effectively, throughout this crisis. I suggest “returning to the office” as a more apt description for the delicate project we all hope to undertake in the coming weeks. – Yours, etc,

SIOBHÁN McGEE,

Dublin 1,