Sir, – Many thanks to the Government for my New Year present delivered this week.

For the pleasure of having a “meaningful” Christmas, it seems that I may now have to face a further minimum two-month isolation during the bleakest time of the year.

Sadly, this is the inevitable result of the lifting of previous restrictions too early, which was obvious to everyone but the people making the decision to relax them. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT HOLMES,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.