Sir, – In the early days of the State housing was the big political football and slum dwellings in Dublin were like a cancer on the body politic.

Now, almost 100 years later housing is still a political football and slum dwellings have returned to Dublin once again as demonstrated by the programme Nightmare to Let on RTÉ. What a shambles. – Yours, etc,

MD KENNEDY,

Milltown, Dublin 6.