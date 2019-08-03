Rethinking the TV licence

Sir, – Further to “TV licence fee to be replaced with charge for all household devices” (News, August 2nd), having paid my TV licence over many years, I am delighted to see that the Government has finally discovered a method of soaking up revenue from the spongers. – Yours, etc,

J GERARD OSBORNE,

Dublin 13.

Sir, – We Irish love euphemisms like “the Emergency” or “the Troubles”.

But perhaps the new TV licence fee, which is neither a licence nor a fee, should be called more honestly “the RTÉ tax”, because that is exactly what it is. – Yours, etc,

GEORGE REYNOLDS,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.