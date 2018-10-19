Retaining medical staff in hospitals

Sir, – The research of Dr Eimear Nolan claiming that foreign doctors do not want to work in Irish hospitals is to be welcomed and I look forward to her proposed investigation of discrimination against this particular cohort (“Foreign doctors no longer want to work in Irish hospitals”, Opinion & Analysis, October 18th).

While in most countries this claim should ring alarm bells, the mantra of keep calm and carry on is likely to be the only response. However, much more serious concerns are touched upon in her article: the expensive recruiting drives to developing countries denuding them of vital personnel (hardly a progressive development initiative) and the accelerating departure of Irish medical personnel – both nurses and doctors – from our shores.

A recent paper by the head of one of the GP associations in Ireland set out the following: 50 per cent of our GPs are burnt out and 30 per cent of recent GP graduates have already signalled their intention to emigrate asap. Sláintecare, like all other trumpeted initiatives, will be another name writ in water. – Yours, etc,

Dr EUGENE EGAN,

Glasheen,

Cork.