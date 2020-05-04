Restrictions have saved lives

Sir, – I would like to thank the National Public Health Emergency Team, the Garda Síochána and the citizens of Ireland for their response in these unprecedented times. People’s adherence to the restrictive measures to date has reduced transmission, protected our hospitals from being overwhelmed, and saved lives. This is a hard time for everyone, particularly the elderly.

Thank you all for your patience. – Yours, etc,

Dr DARRAGH SHIELDS,

St James’s Hospital,

Dublin 8.