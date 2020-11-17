Restrictions and tackling a pandemic

Sir, – Judging by the hordes of revellers in the city over the weekend, Dublin City’s motto: “Obedientia civium urbis felicitas” (The obedience of the citizens produces a happy city) needs urban renewal. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KEEGAN,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Given we have seen at the weekend that people, being social creatures, have an innate need to socialise, it would be irresponsible of Nphet to recommend that restaurants and bars operating social distancing would remain closed in December. People will meet up. It would appear obvious to me that the safer option for public health would be for this to happen in properly organised businesses, rather than sitting rooms and street corners. – Yours, etc,

EOGHAN CLOGHER

Taughmaconnell,

Co Roscommon.

Sir, – As a healthcare worker, I deal with people every day who are fed up with Level 5 restrictions, From not being able to socialise, to students and young people unable to go to work or college, and those who are stuck at home. Christmas travel being deemed non-essential was probably a step too far for some. However, telling our chief medical officer and our Tánaiste to “feck right off“(Letters, November 14th) in a national newspaper is not acceptable. Our politicians and public health staff have worked day and night since March to guide us through the worst pandemic of possibly our lifetime. They also are human, have feelings, and families of their own. People might not agree with everything that they say, but night after night, they, plus all our media workers, are keeping us informed as to what is going on.

So in this run-up to a “reasonable” Christmas, why don’t we all pause for a second, turn and smile or acknowledge the person beside us, and say a big thank you to all our politicians and public health staff. It only takes seconds, but is worth so much. – Yours, etc,

JACKIE MARTIN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The Taoiseach has said that he hopes we will be able to celebrate a “reasonable Christmas”.

Surely there is no such thing as a “reasonable Christmas”. The beauty of Christmas is that the incarnation of our Lord transcends reason in a most beautiful way. It is beyond reason that God should work in this way, yet he does. I look forward to celebrating the only kind of Christmas that Christians know – an unreasonable one! – Yours, etc,

Rev PAUL ARBUTHNOT,

Glounthaune,

Co Cork.

Sir, – It is clear from Covid infection figures that Level 3 restrictions were working. Level 5 seems to have made little difference. It is like tax policy, with reduced yields from higher tax rates as more action is taken to avoid the imposition. With Covid, harsher restrictions mean more avoidance. – Yours, etc,

RUTH RYAN,

Dublin 4.